Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey

Auburn Twitter was HYPE about landing Daquayvious Sorey.

Auburn landed their eighth commit of the 2023 class after four-star Daquayvious Sorey chose the Tigers on Friday afternoon.. 

Sorey is the 239th ranked player in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound receiver from from Campbelton, Florida has the physical traits of an SEC receiver. Once he gets on campus, the coaching staff will try to get him up to around 215-pounds to fill out his frame.

Sorey becomes the Tiger's second wide receiver commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle, as he will join Karmello English in the class

Receiver is a position of question for this current Auburn football team. Adding two highly sought-after recruits like Sorey and English will bolster up that room for years to come.

This was a huge recruiting win for the Tigers as they beat out Alabama, Miami, and Florida to land Sorey.

It is always great to pull a kid from his home state, but it feels even better to pull a kid from his home state when the hometown schools are in the mix. According to Sorey, Auburn receivers coach Ike Hilliard plans to use him as a X receiver on the outside.

Sorey is a great addition to the class of 2023 for the Tigers and was a massive win for Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff.

Let's look to see what Auburn Twitter had to say about landing Sorey.

