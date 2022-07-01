Skip to main content

Auburn football's future running back room is stacked to the brim

The Tigers will have a loaded backfield in 2023.

With the addition of four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, the Tigers have an interesting situation in their backfield heading into 2023.

If star Tank Bigsby departs for the NFL as many expect him to following this season, Auburn will have several options to turn to as the new feature back for the offense.

Here's a look at the Tigers' stable of backs heading into 2023.

Jarquez Hunter

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter should be at the front of Auburn's rotation in 2023, but it's unclear as to whether or not he will get the lion's share of the touches. It will all depend on how he performs this season behind Tank Bigsby.

Getting his yards per carry up in SEC play (4.5 in 2021, 3.1 per carry excluding his game vs LSU) will be important this year.

Jeremiah Cobb

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.

Cobb's versatility makes him an incredibly valuable asset in Auburn's backfield. He racked up yardage during his junior season at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (2,724 scrimmage yards, 38 touchdowns) and should immediately contribute in Auburn's crowded 2023 running back room.

Damari Alston

Damari Alston

Alston will be running back No. 3 in this season's rotation, but his workload should increase significantly in 2023. The four-star running back out of Atlanta, Georgia holds the Woodward Academy career rushing yards (4,195) and rushing touchdowns (62) record.

He's incredibly durable and should see his role increase in 2023.

Sean Jackson

Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama State Hornets 60-0.

Walk-on Sean Jackson wasn't a factor last season, but when he got his carries against Akron and Alabama State, he made them count (12 carries, 60 yards, one touchdown).

He's a bruiser that would contribute nicely if depth or injury becomes a concern for Auburn.

Jordan Ingram

Jordan Ingram runs after a catch Saturday.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Ingram is a former three-star running back that initially committed to Central Michigan before transferring to the Tigers last year. He did not see the field.

