Auburn football announces A-Day date

Auburn has announced when the annual A-Day game will be played.

Auburn's annual A-Day game will be on April 8th. 

The yearly scrimmage that concludes Auburn football's spring scrimmage should have extra eyes on it in 2023. It will be the first time Auburn fans will have a chance to check out Hugh Freeze as Auburn's head coach. 

Not only will it be the first type of open action observable by fans since the Freeze era began at Auburn, but Auburn will put many new faces on the field in 2023. After adding 12 new transfers, Auburn fans will see many new starters and key guys that they haven't seen on the Plains before. 

The announcement came as a tweet from the official AUburn football page with the caption, "𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒 A-Day is only 81 days away... but who's counting."

Hugh Freeze
Football

By Zac Blackerby
