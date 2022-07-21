Auburn football announces start of fall camp

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced at SEC Media Days that the Tigers will kick off fall camp on August 4th.

"I'm excited to be the head coach at Auburn, and I'm excited for this season," Harsin said at SEC Media Days.

The Tigers (6-7, 3-5 SEC in 2021) are currently in search of a starting quarterback, and will find one sometime during camp. TJ Finley, Zach Calzada (Texas A&M transfer) and Robby Ashford (Oregon transfer) are currently competing for the starting job.

Once the team finds its quarterback, establishing an identity on both sides of the ball will be important.

"Zach (Calzada) has been awesome," Harsin said when asked about the quarterback. "Every day he's been there, the work ethic, the attention to detail... that's really become his foundation... we just really appreciate his work ethic."

Harsin has harped on the importance of establishing the line of scrimmage offensively and utilizing star running back Tank Bigsby. Improving run blocking and finding a rhythm within play calling during camp will be crucial, especially with Auburn's young receiving core. Thankfully, the Tigers made an excellent hire during the offseason to help out the development within the core.

"Coach Hilliard, immediate impact," Harsin noted at Media Days. "There's a presence about him when he walks into a room. You know he knows what he is talking about... everything that (Auburn's receivers) want to do, he's been there before to do it."

Auburn kicks off the season vs Mercer on Saturday, September 3rd at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

