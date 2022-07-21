Skip to main content

Auburn football announces start of fall camp

The Auburn Tigers will officially kick off camp in early August.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced at SEC Media Days that the Tigers will kick off fall camp on August 4th.

"I'm excited to be the head coach at Auburn, and I'm excited for this season," Harsin said at SEC Media Days.

The Tigers (6-7, 3-5 SEC in 2021) are currently in search of a starting quarterback, and will find one sometime during camp. TJ Finley, Zach Calzada (Texas A&M transfer) and Robby Ashford (Oregon transfer) are currently competing for the starting job.

Once the team finds its quarterback, establishing an identity on both sides of the ball will be important.

"Zach (Calzada) has been awesome," Harsin said when asked about the quarterback. "Every day he's been there, the work ethic, the attention to detail... that's really become his foundation... we just really appreciate his work ethic."

Harsin has harped on the importance of establishing the line of scrimmage offensively and utilizing star running back Tank Bigsby. Improving run blocking and finding a rhythm within play calling during camp will be crucial, especially with Auburn's young receiving core. Thankfully, the Tigers made an excellent hire during the offseason to help out the development within the core.

"Coach Hilliard, immediate impact," Harsin noted at Media Days. "There's a presence about him when he walks into a room. You know he knows what he is talking about... everything that (Auburn's receivers) want to do, he's been there before to do it."

Auburn kicks off the season vs Mercer on Saturday, September 3rd at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jul 22, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football announces start of fall camp

By Lance Dawe2 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Bryan Harsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee

By Andrew Stefaniak19 minutes ago
Montverde Academy's Kwame Evans Jr. (13) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals quarterfinal between AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.), Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Montverde Academy defeated AZ Compass Prep 72-63. GEICO Nationals 2022: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), March 31, 2022
Basketball

Auburn basketball target Kwame Evans cuts his list to four and sets a commitment date

By Andrew Stefaniak22 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets up to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shares thoughts on the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman hopes the SEC scheduling 'eases up a bit' in the future

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart coaching during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Kirby Smart, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida

By Auburn Daily StaffJul 20, 2022 9:11 AM EDT
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Class of 2023 big man puts Auburn basketball in his top eight

By Andrew StefaniakJul 20, 2022 8:58 AM EDT
Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter
Baseball

Tim Hudson gave the Atlanta Braves a great endorsement of Blake Burkhalter

By Zac BlackerbyJul 20, 2022 7:48 AM EDT