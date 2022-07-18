Skip to main content
ESPN Analyst says 8-4 is a reasonable expectation for Auburn football

© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Is 8-4 a reasonable expectation for the Auburn Tigers in 2022?

Opinions are all over the place on Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin. The Auburn Tigers are getting some love and respect from some national media members. 

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Peter Burns is high on Harsin and what he can do this season with the Auburn Tigers. He shared his thoughts on the Locked On Auburn Podcast. 

"8-4 I think is a reasonable expectation because I think (Harsin) is that good," Burns said. "I think there's a certain amount of people that aren't giving this team enough credit. The idea of what Jordan Hare is going to sound like when the Nittany Lions come to town. That should mean something. 

"I think that's one of the things that really disappointing last offseason was there was a vocal minority that was like 'Harsin's not our guy' and I was like, is there something that I don't understand about this? It's frustrating at times because I feel at times at Auburn fans can't get out of their own way but every smart Auburn fan that I've talked to lately has been like 'We've got a guy. Give us some time.' If Calzada hits and this defense is right, then why not?"

This is a different trend than what many members of the national media are thinking about the Auburn Tigers entering the 2022 College Football season. Burns made some solid points that folks that are on the fence should consider with the Auburn Tigers. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
ESPN Analyst says 8-4 is a reasonable expectation for Auburn football

