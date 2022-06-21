On3 ranks Bryan Harsin almost last among SEC coaches

There are a lot of different thoughts on Bryan Harsin this offseason.

On3 does not appear to be high on the Auburn head football coach. In their rankings of the 14 head coaches in the SEC, Harsin is ranked 12 out of 14. He is only ahead of Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.

On3's Jesse Simonton wrote the following after ranking him 12th.

Harsin is a solid coach in a sour situation. He is not a good fit at Auburn, and despite surviving a coup this offseason, he’s ultimately going to lose that fight — likely sooner than later. The former Boise State head coach doesn’t have the recruiting chops compared to the rest of the coaches on this list, and he’s also churned through assistants with the Tigers — already on his third offensive coordinator before Year 2.

From the outside looking in, it's easy to see why he could come in that low in the rankings. Still, it seems like Harsin is too low on this list. Harsin is a good football coach that came into a tricky situation where he had to adjust over his first year on the job.

It's a fun conversation to ask the question of who is a better coach between Harsin and other SEC coaches like Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman who Harsin beat head to head in his lone year in 2021.

