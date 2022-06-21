Skip to main content

On3 ranks Bryan Harsin almost last among SEC coaches

Bryan Harsin is ranked almost last among SEC coaches by On3.

There are a lot of different thoughts on Bryan Harsin this offseason. 

On3 does not appear to be high on the Auburn head football coach. In their rankings of the 14 head coaches in the SEC, Harsin is ranked 12 out of 14. He is only ahead of Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. 

On3's Jesse Simonton wrote the following after ranking him 12th. 

Harsin is a solid coach in a sour situation. He is not a good fit at Auburn, and despite surviving a coup this offseason, he’s ultimately going to lose that fight — likely sooner than later. The former Boise State head coach doesn’t have the recruiting chops compared to the rest of the coaches on this list, and he’s also churned through assistants with the Tigers — already on his third offensive coordinator before Year 2. 

From the outside looking in, it's easy to see why he could come in that low in the rankings. Still, it seems like Harsin is too low on this list. Harsin is a good football coach that came into a tricky situation where he had to adjust over his first year on the job. 

It's a fun conversation to ask the question of who is a better coach between Harsin and other SEC coaches like Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman who Harsin beat head to head in his lone year in 2021. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

On3 ranks Bryan Harsin almost last among SEC coaches

By Zac Blackerby13 seconds ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from the Ole Miss win over Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak8 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers shortstop Brody Moore (4) hits a single against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball survives and advances in the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby12 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers infielder Tommy Sheehan (47) pitches in the sixth inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over Stanford

By Andrew Stefaniak12 hours ago
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Football

Auburn OL target Ian Geffrard picks Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby12 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Sportsbook raises Auburn football's 2022 projected win total

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09
Football

Is Auburn's Cadillac Williams a top-five running backs coach?

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers third baseman Blake Rambusch (1) cheers after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal in the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball eliminates Stanford in the College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago