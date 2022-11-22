Skip to main content

Auburn football coaching hot board: Is it Lane Kiffin or bust?

All eyes are on Lane Kiffin this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Right now, it's all about Lane Kiffin for Auburn.

Last night, Jon Sokoloff reported that Lane Kiffin would be stepping down as head coach of Ole Miss following the Egg Bowl and would be making the move to Auburn shortly after.

In Sokoloff's tweet, he noted that his sources said there has been no official offer made by Auburn to Kiffin.

He caught a hard ratio by the Lane Train himself on Twitter.

Despite the trolling on social media, it still feels like John Cohen and the Tigers are still in full pursuit of Kiffin - and if they do not get him?

Nobody is really sure where the Auburn search will go.

Here's a look at our updated hot board, with Kiffin at the top and the rumored names underneath him.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Ole Miss: 23-10

Overall Record: 84-43

Head coaching experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss

Other experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB)

Kiffin has recently been having some fun online trolling a report that he was quitting Ole Miss and leaving for Auburn after the Egg Bowl. However, there has yet to be a public announcement on whether or not he signed the extension that the Rebels offered him a week ago... on top of that, he's not been emphatic about not leaving Mississippi in his responses to media questions about the Tigers' job opening. 

If the Tigers do not get Kiffin, here are some other names that could be floating around:

Hugh Freeze - Liberty

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Liberty: 34-13

Overall Record: 75-45

Head coaching experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty

Other experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC)

After losing his last two games to inferior opponents, the hype around Freeze as a second option has died down.

Dabo Swinney - Clemson

Nov 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Clemson: 159-37

Overall Record: 159-37

Head coaching experience: Clemson

Other experience: Alabama (GA, WR, TE), Clemson (WR, AHC, OC)

There's little to no chance Swinney makes a move away from Clemson, but there will likely be rumors spread about conversations with Auburn.

James Franklin - Penn State

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Penn State: 75-36

Overall Record: 99-51

Head coaching experience: Vanderbilt, Penn State

Other experience: Kutztown (WR), East Stroudsburg (DB), Rosklide Kings (OC), James Madison (WR), Washington State (TE), Idaho State (WR), Maryland (WR), Green Bay Packers (WR), Kansas State (OC, QB), Maryland (AHC, OC, QB)

Franklin's name has recently surfaced in the coaching search rumor mill.

Luke Fickell - Cincinnati

Sep 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Cincinnati: 56-17

Overall Record: 62-24

Head coaching experience: Ohio State (Interim), Cincinnati

Other experience: Ohio State (GA, ST, LB, DC, Interim HC), Akron (DL)

Fickell would be a big name hire, but nobody knows if there would even be interest from his camp.

Pros: Fickell brought a Group of Five team to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the playoff's inception.

Cons: Has never coached in the south, no experience in the SEC, recruiting and NIL prowess is somewhat questionable.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record at Carolina: 11-27

Overall Record: 47-43 (NCAA), 11-27 (NFL)

Head coaching experience: Temple, Baylor, Carolina Panthers

Other experience: Penn State (Assistant), Albright (LB), Buffalo (DL), UCLA (DL), Western Carolina (ST, LB, AHC), Temple (DL, QB, RC, TE, OC), New York Giants (AOL)

Rhule is similar to Fickell in the fact that he has proven he can coach and win but has yet to make his way into the SEC landscape.

Curious to see the fanbase reaction from Auburn, as well.

Auburn opens as massive underdog against Alabama

Lane Kiffin: ' That's news to me, Jon'

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

Auburn may be headed to a bowl game, even if they finish 5-7

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s win vs. Bradley

By Jeremy Robuck
Chris Moore
Basketball

WATCH: Chris Moore hammers it down for the Tigers in Cancun

By Andrew Stefaniak
Allen Flanigan shoots a three.
Basketball

WATCH: Allen Flanigan drains a three for the Tigers in Cancun

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 18, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) blocks the shot of Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Wendell Green dishes to Jaylin Williams for two

By Andrew Stefaniak
Landen King makes a catch vs Penn State.
Football

REPORT: Landen King has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Auburn football coaching hot board: Is it Lane Kiffin or bust?

By Lance Dawe
NCAA Football- Western Kentucky at Auburn 2022_11-19-2022_23022
Football

The Tigers rise in the ESPN FPI rankings after defeating Western Kentucky

By Andrew Stefaniak
KD Johnson in the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley

By Zac Blackerby