Auburn football’s season winds down with the final home game of the season against Samford. However, head coach Alex Golesh had some optimistic news regarding one of the up-and-coming offensive linemen.

Golesh revealed on Wednesday morning that second-year offensive lineman Tai Buster could see some time in Auburn’s matchup with the Bulldogs this weekend. Buster has missed the entire season with an injury that he suffered in the preseason, and he was one of the standouts throughout spring practices who could’ve been an impact this season in the trenches.

The Tigers will use all precautions, however, with Buster’s process for the next few days. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has also been practicing for the last few weeks.

“He’s practiced. He’s taken a ton of two-reps, really the last two weeks,” Golesh said. “He’s getting close to healthy. I think the worst thing we could do is put him out if he’s not truly 100%.”

Buster played in two games for Auburn last season, playing in its matchups with Ball State and Mercer to get game reps during garbage time contests. His injury was a struggle for the Tigers, who have had a shuffling offensive line throughout the 2026 season.

The important thing for Golesh, however, is that he doesn’t aggravate the injury.

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“He would like to have him ready and available this week,” he said. “He took virtually every two-rep today, but it’s going to be just how good does he really feel?”

It’s a strong prospect that is on the Plains as well, coming from the 2025 class. Buster was a four-star recruit, according to Rivals. He was a top-12 interior offensive lineman and the No. 27 player from the Tar Heel State.

Auburn is expected to take care of business this weekend, with perhaps starters seeing time to rest being an option if the game gets out of hand. If that ends up being the case, the Tigers will look to protect that offensive line heading into the matchup with No. 3 Alabama.

That could mean Buster makes his season debut, but it’s something to monitor if he’s not 100%. We should know more during the SEC’s mandatory availability report throughout the end of this week.

“It’s truly just pushing off of it. It’s a tough one to come from for a big guy because you got to be able to anchor and all that, but he’s close,” Golesh said. “He’s really, really close.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. local time from Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

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