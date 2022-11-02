Auburn football: Practice notes, defenders want Deion Sanders

There are a ton of things happening both on and off the field at Auburn University right now. I received a handful of calls Tuesday night and wanted to list a few of the common factors in a post for everyone. Nothing heavy, but a few fun notes.

There was a player's parents' call with Rich McGlynn Tuesday night to make sure everyone was on the same page. Sounded like McGlynn impressed several of the parents on the call. He was described as 'No nonsense" and answered some questions from the parents. Players now have the next 29 days to enter the portal.

I was told by a source close to the program that Tuesday's practice was one of, if not, the best of the season. The energy was high, the offensive line won more battles, and the overall morale of the team was in a much better place. The source described it as, "Everyone is glad he's gone." There were still turnovers on offense but all-in-all, everyone felt good about the practice.

It seems like the first choice for the next Auburn head coach among the defensive players is Deion Sanders. It makes sense why the defense would want Sanders. The hall-of-fame cornerback would add a ton of value and perspective to that side of the ball.

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Auburn hires MSU AD John Cohen as new athletic director

Lane Kiffin Auburn's first target to be head coach

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Auburn baseball defeats Alabama in exhibition game

