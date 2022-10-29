Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

Just another game where Auburn did absolutely nothing in the second half before it was too late.

The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) is now 3-10 in their last 13 games, Auburn's worst stretch since through the 1949 and 1950 seasons.

Everything about Harsin and his staff has been said. This is it. There's nothing to speculate over. Now that Auburn looks like they have their eyes on a lead candidate to become the new Athletic Director, things should move following the conclusion of the season.

Here are five takeaways from the loss.

Robby Ashford had a decent game Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Despite all of the negative issues with the team, Ashford had a decent stat line, completing 24 of 33 pass attempts for 285 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball 19 times for 87 yards. He's continuing to develop. No second-half changes... again Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Once again, the Tigers fold in the second half after having a promising, competitive showing in the first. Arkansas did what almost every other Auburn opponent has done this season - leaned on the line of scrimmage until the Tigers eventually lost energy and broke. The Razorbacks outscored Auburn 24-14 in the second half. Nothing to say except it doesn't come as a shock anymore. The run defense was expectedly bad Trey Lee/Auburn Daily Arkansas ran for 290 yards, four touchdowns, and 6.2 yards per carry. This was a top 30 rush defense a season ago. And now it's one of the worst in the nation. What's confusing is the lack of personnel change. Auburn returned a majority of their production on the defensive line from 2021. A lot of it likely has to do with the incredibly poor linebacker play. The unit may be the weakest on the team outside of offensive line. The regression from this time last year is incredible Trey Lee/Auburn Daily A season ago, it was Auburn who controlled both lines of scrimmage. It was the Tigers who were scoring in the second half and running the ball effectively.

The team is currently a shell of what it was. Kids are transferring out at volume. The trenches don't look like they understand what's going on. Missed gaps assignments. Not seeing blocks. Bad play calling. It's all gone downhill. Special teams was awful Carlson was 2-4 on the day with one field goal blocked. Chapman averaged 41.2 yards per punt and had a 24-yarder that set up an Arkansas scoring drive. Keionte Scott waved off a fair catch at the 40 and instead let the ball roll down to the seven. A lot of confusion and lack of execution.

