REPORT: DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are expected to return to Auburn for another season

According to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live, cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett will return to Auburn for another season.

As Auburn's top two cornerbacks from a season ago, this is huge for the Auburn defense going into Hugh Freeze's first season as the Auburn head coach.

After spending three seasons at Oregon, James transferred to Auburn and had an immediate impact. He was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, his hometown, to work out for NFL scouts but has decided to stay at Auburn for his final season. This fifth season is granted due to a COVID year.

Pritchett will also use his COVID year and play in his fifth season as an Auburn Tiger.

James led Auburn's returning defenders in total snaps last year with 757. Pritchett is second among returning defenders with 676.

Auburn will also enter the season with Donovan Kaufman, Keionte Scott, Jaylin Simpson, and Zion Puckett. The AUburn Tiger defensive backfield should be one of the most experienced in the SEC and the country. They will also be joined by newcomers and 2023 members Kayin Lee, Colton Hood, and JC Hart.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch