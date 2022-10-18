ESPN reports decision on Bryan Harsin may not be made until November

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Auburn will be waiting to make a decision on letting go of head football coach Bryan Harsin until later in the year.

"Despite Auburn's three-game losing streak, all remains quiet on the Plains for embattled coach Bryan Harsin," Rittenberg wrote. "Auburn still has to name an athletic director and doesn't want to appear rash with Harsin, who is only in his second year."

"Although a change is fully expected, the decision might not come until well into November."

Harsin is 9-11 through his first 20 games at Auburn and has all but been fired. It's gotten to the point where multiple national media outlets have already begun discussing candidates to replace him.

Point in any direction. Recruiting, on-field product, NIL, body language, everything. All signs point to things falling apart - and quick.

Auburn is 3-9 over their last 12 games, which is their worst 12-game stretch since the Tigers went 3-9 in 2012. If they lose to Arkansas the 3-10 stretch over the last 13 will be the worst stretch in Auburn history since the beginning of the post World War II era (1948-49).

As Rittenberg mentioned, the wait primarily revolves around the fact that the University currently doesn't have an athletic director.

"The open week could have been a natural time for Auburn to announce a coaching change, especially after the team's third straight loss," Rittenberg wrote. "But Auburn still doesn't have a permanent athletic director in place, although Utah State athletic director John Hartwell (an Alabama native who led Troy's athletic department and spent about a decade as an Ole Miss administrator) is considered a leading candidate, according to sources. The Tigers competed better on Saturday at Ole Miss, especially on offense (34 points, 441 yards). Auburn also likely wants to tell potential candidates that it doesn't always act rashly on coaches."

Yes, Auburn does have a history of abruptly ending things with coaches this century. However, only one SEC school has had less non-intern head coaches since 2000 - Georgia.

