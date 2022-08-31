Skip to main content

Auburn football: Five potential breakout players vs Mercer

Here are some Tigers that could potentially break out this Saturday.
Auburn football opens their 2022 season this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against Mercer.

There are several points of interest across the depth chart the Tigers released on Monday afternoon, including at quarterback - TJ Finley will start vs the Bears, it was announced in Sunday afternoon.

Experience is something Auburn may lean on not just this weekend but throughout the season - only five freshmen are listed in the Tigers' two-deep.

Not a lot of room for breakout stars.

However, if Bryan Harsin & Co. take care of business there will be opportunities for some younger players to get reps... some at skill positions.

Here are five potential breakout players against the Mercer Bears.

Camden Brown, WR

Camden Brown (17)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Brown has rocketed up the depth chart over the course of fall camp, rising to the No. 2 at the X receiver position behind Shedrick Jackson.

Auburn lacked a consistent outside threat in the passing game last season. The 6-foot-3 Brown could be given a couple of opportunities to make explosive plays against the Bears.

Cam Riley, LB

Junior linebacker Cam Riley (#13) at Auburn's fall camp.

Riley has 13 career tackles heading into the Mercer game. He will start vs the Bears, and depending on how the Tigers rotate at linebacker, Riley could have a huge game on Saturday. Despite Mercer's 359 rushing yards last week , there's expectation that Auburn controls the line of scrimmage.

Cam Riley could be a big part of that, especially given his frame (6-foot-5, 230 lbs).

Tate Johnson, C

Tate Johnson (54), Jayson Jones (99)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Johnson will step in for the injured Nick Brahms at center. There are concerns about his size (285 lbs), but Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff have maintained a confidence in his ability to perform.

He'll have a chance to show what's he's capable of against Chris Hill.

Keionte Scott, CB

Keionte Scott (6)Auburn football practice on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

After transferring in from Snow College (JUCO), Scott has impressed during fall camp and will play behind Nehemiah Pritchett at cornerback.

He will also get playing time at nickel. I'm expecting a big play from the secondary this weekend, and Scott is my pick to, well, get a pick.

Tar'Varish Dawson, WR

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn tried to get the ball downfield to Dawson a couple of times in the Birmingham Bowl, but simply overthrew him.

It may take one touch for Dawson to find the end zone against Mercer, depending on how the Tigers use him.

