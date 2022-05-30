Five Auburn freshmen that can make an Impact in 2022

If asked to write this article the day after signing day, Wooden would not have been included onto this list. Coming out of high school, Wooden was not a star-studded recruit.

In fact, Auburn was his only SEC offer. Many fans seemed to credit his commitment to Auburn to his older brother Colby, a talented Junior defensive lineman for the Tigers. Nevertheless, at the conclusion of spring practices, it appears that Bryan Harsin and his staff have found a hidden gem.

It seems likely that Caleb will be known as much more than “Colby’s little brother” once his time on The Plains is up. Caleb made arguably the greatest impression on the Tiger’s coaching staff throughout the Spring practices. With the uncertainty surrounding who will start at safety in the fall, Wooden has put himself in the position to earn valuable playing time.

While unlikely to make the same impact that his position coach Zac Ethridge or NFL veteran Daren Bates made playing safety as true freshmen, Wooden could certainly make his way onto the two-deep roster if he continues to progress. It is worth noting that Wooden will also have to battle top JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert and portal addition Craig McDonald for playing time, but Caleb certainly garnered the coaches’ attention in the spring.