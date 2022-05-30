Five Auburn freshmen that can make an Impact in 2022
The Auburn Tigers have had a multitude of true freshmen make a significant impact in recent years. In the transfer portal era, fans can expect the same for Auburn football in 2022.
With a total of 20 players leaving Auburn via the transfer portal and multiple former players now fighting in the NFL for roster spots, there are roles to be filled for this coming season. The 2022 signing class features 14 true freshman additions. Which of the 2022 signees have a chance to make a significant impact this season?
Here are fine to keep an eye on as we move closer to the season.
Caleb Wooden
If asked to write this article the day after signing day, Wooden would not have been included onto this list. Coming out of high school, Wooden was not a star-studded recruit.
In fact, Auburn was his only SEC offer. Many fans seemed to credit his commitment to Auburn to his older brother Colby, a talented Junior defensive lineman for the Tigers. Nevertheless, at the conclusion of spring practices, it appears that Bryan Harsin and his staff have found a hidden gem.
It seems likely that Caleb will be known as much more than “Colby’s little brother” once his time on The Plains is up. Caleb made arguably the greatest impression on the Tiger’s coaching staff throughout the Spring practices. With the uncertainty surrounding who will start at safety in the fall, Wooden has put himself in the position to earn valuable playing time.
While unlikely to make the same impact that his position coach Zac Ethridge or NFL veteran Daren Bates made playing safety as true freshmen, Wooden could certainly make his way onto the two-deep roster if he continues to progress. It is worth noting that Wooden will also have to battle top JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert and portal addition Craig McDonald for playing time, but Caleb certainly garnered the coaches’ attention in the spring.
Camden Brown
If you read my last article on Auburn’s 2022 receiving group, you know that I am excited about Brown’s ability to make an impact early in his career. Auburn’s wide receiver group, rightfully so, has raised the most concern amongst fans.
With the departure of Kobe Hudson and Demetris Robertson, the Tigers have two big roles to fill in the 2022 season.
Enter Camden Brown. Another dark-horse type recruit, Brown possesses the size and athleticism to prosper as a wide out. Unlike the other receiver additions to the freshman class, Brown is a big bodied target who has the ability to use his frame to grab contested balls and make jaw-dropping catches. Brown arrived on campus this weekend, so he must take full advantage of summer workouts to earn playing time. However, Brown played at St. Thomas Acquinas, a power house in Florida high school football, so he may be slightly more prepared than his fellow freshmen. Don’t be surprised if Brown is able to carve out a role this season with his unique skill set.
J.D. Rhym
An exciting flip from LSU, Rhym was one of the most sought after recruits that signed with Auburn. Rhym collected offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and Miami to name a few.
A peach state standout, Rhym possess an excellent frame and elite instincts. Most likely a corner when all is said and done because of his defensive prowess on the boundary, Rhym also has the size and athletic ability to play Nickel for the Tigers. While Auburn is stacked in the secondary, Rhym’s versatility may allow him to find early playing time at a position of need. He may not be a day one starter because of the veterans surrounding him in the secondary, but Rhym has all of the tools to succeed next season. Look for Rhym to step up early for the Tigers.
Damari Alston
Already a favorite amongst Tiger fans for his relentless recruiting efforts, Alston may also have a chance to win fans over on the field this season.
With the departure of Shaun Shivers, Auburn has an open spot for a third down back. Alston could be the one to fill this role. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will almost certainly be at the top of the depth chart next season, but Bryan Harsin’s system often involves the use of multiple running backs. Alston displayed elite footwork and balance in high school and runs with an excellent pad level. If Alston can impress the staff with his pass protection and catching abilities, look for him to see the field on third downs or pass specific plays. Alston will face serious competition from Sean Jackson, a bruising back who was recently put on scholarship.
Alex McPherson
Admittedly, McPherson is the least likely to make an immediate impact on this list due to the return of super senior Anders Carlson.
Despite Carlson’s veteran status, he is returning from an ACL tear that took place during a loss against Mississippi State. While expected to make a full recovery, nothing is ever certain. If Carlson defies expectations and is unable to make a complete recovery, look for McPherson to fill his role. Fans often do not celebrate the signing of a kicker; however, McPherson should be an exception. The top ranked kicker coming out of high school, McPherson broke the Alabama state record after kicking a 61 yard (yes, you read that right) field goal as a senior. The previous record holder was Alex’s older brother Evan, who is currently kicking for the Cincinnati Bengals. McPherson will also face competition from lefty Ben Patton and sophomore Evan McGuire, but McPherson is a natural talent at kicker who will surely impress at some point during his Auburn career.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter