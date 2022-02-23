Auburn football hires Ike Hilliard as new wide receivers coach

The Auburn Tigers took a look into the NFL for their new wide receivers coach.

Auburn has made an NFL addition to its staff.

Ike Hillard, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been hired to coach wide receivers for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn was looking for a new receivers coach following the promotion of Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

"Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room. His credentials really speak for themself - All-American in the SEC, NFL First Round pick, 12 years as a very productive player in the league and a decade plus coaching in the NFL," Bryan Harsin said in a release.

Hilliard certainly has an impressive track record. He played at the University of Florida for three seasons (1994-96), earning consensus All-American status following his junior season in 1996.

Hilliard was the seventh pick of the 1997 NFL Draft, being selected by the New York Giants He played a combined 12 seasons for the Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before transitioning to coaching in 2010. Ike started out as a volunteers receivers coach with the UFL team the Florida Tuskers. He moved to the Miami Dolphins shortly after.

Since then, Hilliard has coached with the Washington Redskins (2012, 2014-19), The Buffalo Bills (2013), and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2020-21).

Hilliard will be a phenomenal addition to Auburn's staff, and should greatly improve Auburn's receiver room.

"Auburn is one of true giants within the college football landscape. The responsibility - and opportunity - to be a part of Coach Harsin's staff here at Auburn is something I'm extremely grateful for," Hilliard said in a release. "The process in place to grow and build this program is impressive, I felt it in every conversation I had with Coach Harsin and others on staff. The decision was easy to join the Auburn family. It's go-time now as I can't wait to teach, mentor and lead the young men in our wide receiver room."

The since the debacle with Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago, Harsin and his staff have been performing well on all fronts, and the hire of Hilliard was another great move.

