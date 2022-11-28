Five potential defensive coordinator candidates for Auburn

Now that Auburn has officially hired Hugh Freeze as their next head coach, it's time to turn our attention to the rest of the staff.

The Tigers will be looking for a new defensive coordinator to coach underneath Freeze. There are quite a number of names out there that could fit the staff well, but we've got five names to throw out here before things get serious over the next couple of weeks.

Here are five potential candidates for DC.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State Austin Perryman, Mississippi State Athletics Arnett has piloted one of the most successful SEC defenses over the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. His 2019 defense at San Diego State was a top ten unit nationally. Although he is probably looking to make a move up as a head coach in the near future, Arnett would be a solid choice. Gary Patterson - Texas Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Patterson spent over 20 years at TCU and had ten different defenses finish inside the top 35 (yards per play) nationally from 2009 to 2021. He is currently the special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Charles Kelly - Alabama © Mickey Welsh via Imagn Content Services, LLC Kelly is the current assistant defensive coordinator/safeties coach for the Crimson Tide. He's a former defensive back for Auburn was a GA on the Plains in 1993. We have had multiple sources tell us before Freeze was hired that Kelly would be a name to watch for DC. Jim Leonhard - Wisconsin © MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK Leonhard was expected to be the next man up at Wisconsin after taking the interim role earlier this season. Now, that ship has sailed with the hiring of Luke Fickell. Leonhard has a purely Wisconsin background. He played there and he's coached nowhere else since leaving the NFL as a player in 2014. He's an excellent defensive mind that may elect to stay in the Badgers' region. Travis Williams - UCF Orlando Sentinel Former player? Check. Former position coach? Check. Former Co-DC? Check. Experience as a true DC? Also check. Auburn fans would likely be thrilled with this hire.

