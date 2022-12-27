Skip to main content

Auburn football hiring Marcus Davis as WR coach

The Auburn Tigers are choosing a former player for their final position coach addition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tigers are going with a former player as their final position coach addition.

Marcus Davis, an Auburn wide receiver from 2013-16, is joining Hugh Freeze's staff as his WR coach, per several sources.

Davis was an analyst for Gus Malzahn in 2018 immediately following his graduation. In 2020 he took the same role with Florida State before earning a first full-time spot at Hawaii as receivers coach in 2021. This past season, Davis was the WR coach at Georgia Southern under Clay Helton.

Matrix Analytical, a Twitter account that helps in HC searches, staff building, roster management & recruiting analytics, has been praising Davis for a few days now, hinting at Auburn's next hire being a "diamond in the rough." He grades out as a five-star with Dave Bartoo's service.

Davis' two biggest receivers thus far in his early career have been Nick Mardner (Hawaii) and Khaled Hood (Georgia Southern). Mardner had 913 receiving yards in Davis' lone season with the Rainbow Warriors. Mardner's next best season outside of that was 218 yards this year with Cincinnati.

Hood (896 yards, three touchdowns) was a part of a GA Southern offense that went from 124th nationally in passing yards per game as an option team to fourth nationally at 327.8 yards per contest.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 7, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Marcus Davis (80) makes a reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football hiring Marcus Davis as WR coach

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (8)
Football

Podcast: Can Dillon Wade start for Auburn? Dillon Johnson could pick the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Bruce Pearl vs Georgia State
Basketball

What are Auburn basketball's current odds to win the SEC?

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023

By Lance Dawe
Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4, left) dunks in front of Washington Huskies guard PJ Fuller II (4, right) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward

By Lance Dawe
Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn transfer target Dillon Johnson sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford goes through drills with his quarterback trainer

By Zac Blackerby