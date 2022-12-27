Auburn football hiring Marcus Davis as WR coach

The Tigers are going with a former player as their final position coach addition.

Marcus Davis, an Auburn wide receiver from 2013-16, is joining Hugh Freeze's staff as his WR coach, per several sources.

Davis was an analyst for Gus Malzahn in 2018 immediately following his graduation. In 2020 he took the same role with Florida State before earning a first full-time spot at Hawaii as receivers coach in 2021. This past season, Davis was the WR coach at Georgia Southern under Clay Helton.

Matrix Analytical, a Twitter account that helps in HC searches, staff building, roster management & recruiting analytics, has been praising Davis for a few days now, hinting at Auburn's next hire being a "diamond in the rough." He grades out as a five-star with Dave Bartoo's service.

Davis' two biggest receivers thus far in his early career have been Nick Mardner (Hawaii) and Khaled Hood (Georgia Southern). Mardner had 913 receiving yards in Davis' lone season with the Rainbow Warriors. Mardner's next best season outside of that was 218 yards this year with Cincinnati.

Hood (896 yards, three touchdowns) was a part of a GA Southern offense that went from 124th nationally in passing yards per game as an option team to fourth nationally at 327.8 yards per contest.

