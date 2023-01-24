Skip to main content

The Athletic praises Auburn football for success in transfer portal

The Athletic believes Auburn is one of the winners of the transfer portal in the SEC West.
There's no doubt Auburn has been one of the biggest winners of the transfer portal cycle.

The Tigers currently sit at No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports transfer portal class rankings, easily the best class in the SEC.

G. Allan Taylor recently released an article ($) for The Athletic detailing each SEC West team's haul in the portal. Auburn finds itself under the "teams that got better category,' which also includes LSU and Ole Miss.

Here is what Taylor had to say about the Tigers:

Desperate to rebound from a 17-19 three-year stretch, Auburn assembled a promising batch of high school recruits with a class ranked No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite. But the Tigers really scored big on the free-agent market.

Given the infusion of transfer talent, Hugh Freeze was making connections before the ink dried on his $39 million contract. It’s difficult to pick Auburn’s top portal prize from such an impressive group, but beating out Alabama and LSU for Rogers was massive. Edging USC for Wade, a left tackle with two years of eligibility remaining, might prove equally crucial in the hunt to rejuvenate the offensive line.

And what would a Freeze recruitment be without some controversy: Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was miffed that Jones committed to Illinois on Dec. 12 only to flip to Auburn in January.  

Auburn has added 13 players through the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze's arrival, including three offensive lineman - the biggest position of need.

Freeze has accomplished almost everything Tiger fans wanted to see out him thus far. How he capitalizes on the momentum he's built on the recruiting trail will be interesting.

