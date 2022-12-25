Skip to main content

What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?

Is Hugh Freeze hinting at his next hire?

The Auburn coaching staff is coming together under Hugh Freeze. 

Many are waiting for the announcement of who will be named Auburn's next wide receiver. 

After Ike Hilliard was not retained, the most popular name has been Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler. 

On Christmas morning, Freeze quote tweeted a message from Matrix Analytical that was praising Missouri's wide receivers since 2009. Freeze just added the "eyes looking" emoji to it. 

Peeler arrived in Columbia to coach wide receivers in January of 2022. So it isn't a perfect match to the tweet but it certainly matches what a lot of the rumors could be. 

Missouri's season ended with a loss in the Gasparilla Bowl at the hands of Wake Forest. If both parties were waiting for the season to end, the timing now seems right. 

This is all speculation and some Christmas fun from Freeze and breaking down a cryptic tweet. 

Auburn fans are catching on. One of the top responses is someone using a peeler. 

