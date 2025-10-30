Auburn Football Injury Report Lists Multiple Star Players
The Auburn Tigers on Wednesday released their first injury report of the week ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kentucky.
The injury report, or “availability report,” as it’s officially known, was first put into effect by the SEC last season, and is a requirement for SEC teams ahead of each SEC matchup on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
All weekday reports are required to be released by 7 p.m. CDT, and gameday reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff, or 5:00 p.m. CDT this Saturday, in this case for the Tigers.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Wildcats is officially listed to take place at 6:30 p.m. CDT this Saturday, and it’ll be broadcast on SEC Network.
Auburn Tigers Wednesday Injury Report
- WR Cam Coleman - Questionable
- WR Malcolm Simmons - Questionable
- K Connor Gibbs - Questionable
- DL Jourdin Crawford - Questionable
- OL Connor Lew - OUT
- WR Horatio Fields - OUT
Auburn May Be Without Some Star Power
Auburn’s only offensive touchdown this past Saturday against Arkansas came through the hands of Cam Coleman, the Tigers’ superstar sophomore. He’s missed just one game for the Tigers: Auburn’s 2024 loss to Cal, due to a shoulder injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Auburn’s matchup against Kentucky.
Saturday, he suffered what was initially believed to be a high ankle sprain against the Razorbacks, so he’s listed as questionable. The sophomore leads the Tigers in receiving yards and is second in total receptions this season; he’s averaged 13.8 yards per catch, best of any Tiger with at least two receptions.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze remains optimistic that Coleman will be able to play Saturday, he said in the Wednesday SEC teleconference.
"I thought he moved around pretty well today," Freeze said. "He's in the training room constantly and is going to do everything possible to play. And we're hopeful that he will. Me watching him today, I would say I'm optimistic that he'll give it a go. But that's just from my viewpoint of watching him move around today, and his attitude."
Additionally, Malcolm Simmons, the team’s third-leading receiver, is listed as questionable with a lingering shoulder injury, but he’s not been limited in practice, per Auburn Undercover.
Did You Know Kail Ellis is Only 17?
Connor Lew, the team’s veteran center, will not play in the Kentucky game and will remain out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the Missouri game.
His replacement, 6-foot-4, 315-pound, 17-year-old Kail Ellis, played well in the Arkansas game, so Tiger fans can remain optimistic in the integrity of the team’s offensive line. The Kentucky game will mark Ellis’ second consecutive start for the Tigers, though he’s played in tight spots when needed.
Running Back Room Gets a Boost
Durell Robinson, who has not played since suffering a freak leg injury against South Alabama all the way back in week three, is not listed on the injury report for the first time since. The Tigers’ running back room took a hit to its depth when team captain Damari Alston was dismissed from the team, so Robinson’s return will surely be welcomed.
Currently, Jeremiah Cobb has taken the lion’s share of carries for the Tigers, though Omar Mabson II has also begun to see some action, so Auburn could feasibly use any of the three.
Durell Robinson didn’t play much before his injury, but he still managed to end up on the highlight reel; the sophomore broke off a 54-yard rush touchdown against South Alabama on one of his three carries on the season.