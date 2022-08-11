Auburn football is pursuing class of 2023 linebacker Marcellius Pulliam

Auburn is pushing to get class of 2023 linebacker Marcellius Pulliam. Some recruiting platforms have him as a three-star, while others have him unranked.

He might not be the highest-ranked recruit, but he sure has a lot of interest from great schools. He holds offers from Mississippi State, Kentucky, Clemson, Miami, and Wake Forrest.

He has an excellent linebacker frame standing six-foot-three and weighing 215-pounds.

On the Locked on Auburn podcast, host Zac Blackerby asked Sports Illustrated's recruiting expert John Garcia to share his thoughts on Pulliam.

"He is a really interesting player to come across my desk, and I get it," Garcia said. "There is some old school in him from a linebacking perspective. He is a very instinctive, downhill linebacker prospect. He played a lot of special teams as well, where he blocked a few kicks as a junior in 2021. There's a whole lot of instincts going on here with him.

Not a lot of coverage samples on his tape that we looked at earlier. But, again, he is 6'3, 215 pounds or so, and really brings the lumber at the point of contact.

He is a tone-setting type of player. One of those energy guys that really gets the team going when he comes downhill and makes that big hit. He's a great blitzer, very anticipatory can play the cadence and snap count really well.

He's just one of those 80's, 90's linebackers that you can just see trash-talking the quarterback.

Think of "The Program" this kid could be an extra or a stunt double in that movie. He is the old-school SEC interior linebacker that you do still need in today's college football. This is the SEC West Alabama will always run the football; Ole Miss wants to run the football, and Arkansas wants to run it. This is something you have to combat, especially on early downs as time goes forward. So you need this type of presence in your defense.

So I'm happy he's getting a little bit more due. He got some official offers from Auburn, Miami, and Indiana. It looks like he is getting closer to the end of that process. It seems the sooner he does, the better for Auburn. Since the Tiger's hosted him more recently between those three schools."

Based on all of the offers he is receiving, it looks like Pulliam will climb up in the rankings. He would be a great player to add to the class of 2023 for the Tigers.

Pulliam has not released a commitment date yet, but you can expect one here in the next few months.

