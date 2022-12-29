Celebrating Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter's birthday

Jarquez Hunter turned 20 years old on Thursday.

The Auburn star has become a fan favorite since he took over as the number two back in the offense as a freshman behind Tank Bigsby.

With Bigsby leaving for the NFL, 2023 should be Hunter's year to command the offense and find plenty of space for explosive plays in Hugh Freeze's system.

Hunter currently holds the record for the longest run in Auburn football history. He busted loose for a 94-yard scoring run against Alabama State two seasons ago.

Hunter was the second highest-rated player according to PFF for the Tigers in 2022, only trailing Bigsy. Hunter scored a 79.6 offensive score. His 329 total snaps on offense will more than likely see an uptick even with Damari Alston potentially seeing a bigger role and Jeremiah Cobb expected to be added to Auburn's signees in February.

Here are some of our favorite shots of Jarquz Hunter

