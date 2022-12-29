Skip to main content

Celebrating Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter's birthday

The Auburn running back turned 20 today.

Jarquez Hunter turned 20 years old on Thursday. 

The Auburn star has become a fan favorite since he took over as the number two back in the offense as a freshman behind Tank Bigsby. 

With Bigsby leaving for the NFL, 2023 should be Hunter's year to command the offense and find plenty of space for explosive plays in Hugh Freeze's system. 

Hunter currently holds the record for the longest run in Auburn football history. He busted loose for a 94-yard scoring run against Alabama State two seasons ago. 

Hunter was the second highest-rated player according to PFF for the Tigers in 2022, only trailing Bigsy. Hunter scored a 79.6 offensive score. His 329 total snaps on offense will more than likely see an uptick even with Damari Alston potentially seeing a bigger role and Jeremiah Cobb expected to be added to Auburn's signees in February. 

Here are some of our favorite shots of Jarquz Hunter

Here are some of our favorite shots of Jarquz Hunter

Jarquez Hunter arrives pre-game as the Tigers take on the San Jose State Spartans.
Jarquez Hunter (27) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Jarquez Hunter with the carry against the Mercer Bears.
Jarquez Hunter vs Penn State.
Jarquez Hunter vs Penn State.
Jarquez Hunter (27) runs down the field during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Jarquez Hunter

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jarquez Hunter vs Penn State.
Football

Celebrating Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter's birthday

By Auburn Daily Staff
Robby Ashford in warmups vs Arkansas.
Football

Auburn football 2023 schedule outlook, early predictions

By Lance Dawe
Coach Christian Robinson Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job

By Zac Blackerby
Johni Broome vs Florida
Basketball

The Auburn family had some great memes after defeating the Florida Gators

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (10)
Football

Podcast: The Auburn football roster has several concerns

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (12)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Florida Gators

By Zac Blackerby
Wendell Green vs Florida
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s exciting win vs. Florida

By Jeremy Robuck
Allen Flanigan pregame - Auburn vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper steal leads to breakaway dunk for Allen Flanigan

By Lance Dawe