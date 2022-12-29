Auburn defensive lineman posts interesting Instagram caption

Auburn defensive lineman Jeffery M'ba was about to enter the transfer portal less than 48 hours ago.

Now, he's saying he expects a massive upcoming season with the Tigers.

M'ba was not a prominent figure on the defensive line after transferring in from from JUCO, but took to Instagram to explain his feelings about the new year in French.

This is how the post translates in English:

"My first high school games I hardly played, then I ended up best player in my state and top 10 in my position. My first year of juco I hardly played then I ended up best player in the United States. My first year auburn I hardly played then .. I think you understood the pattern."

Committing to Auburn as the No. 1 junior college player in the country, M'Ba brought an intriguing blend of size and power to the Tigers. He struggled to crack the depth chart in his first season on the Plains after his time at Independence Community College, where he spent two seasons and collected 50 tackles and 15 TFL. Listed at 6'6, 305, M'Ba appeared in nine total games last season with a PFF grade of 55.8 (albeit with a small sample size of only 82 snaps). Auburn credits him with 7 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

M'Ba was seen as raw but full of potential when he committed, having only played football for three years. He got his start in the sport with Pionniers de Touraine in his native France before coming to the States, but missed time when he first got to Auburn with a shoulder injury, which led to him missing spring practice.

Based on his post, M'ba believes a big season is in store.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch