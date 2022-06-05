A few thoughts on Auburn football adding Koy Moore

The former LSU wide receiver can make an impact for Auburn football in 2022.

Auburn football needed some in the wide receiver room. This offseason, they have added two wide receivers via the transfer portal.

Former LSU wide receiver Koy Moore joins former Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham as the newest members of Auburn's unit of pass catchers. With a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, and a new scheme, Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff could look for some new faces to help implement their system in 2022.

Moore does some things well and as a former top-300 recruit and a four-star, it's clear he has the talent and the ability to make an impact in 2022.

The size © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Standing at six feet tall, Moore doesn't have the elite length you'd want in a wide receiver. But what he lacks in length, he makes up for his 190-pound frame. Moore's style fits the physicality that Harsin wants out of every position on the field. As a wide receiver, his build seems like it will be able for him to earn some tough yards after he has the ball in his hands. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports When looking at Moore's grades on PFF, he is clearly being graded on a smaller sample size than anyone would like. But still, it's clear that he takes care of the football. In 2021 he scored a 76.3 grade on drops (fourth on LSU's team) and a 72.9 fumble grade (ninth on LSU's team.) His overall receiver grade in 2021 was 64.9. In 2020 it was 62.7. Moore spent most of his reps in the slot © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports In his 300 snaps of action at LSU, Moore spent 222 of them operating out of the slot. He spent 25 snaps lined up out wide. It will be fun to see where he lines up in 2022 for Auburn The Tigers have depth at the slot and need some help with depth at outside wide receiver. Moore and the skill set to make plays out wide and could be his most clear path to playing time. He has experience on special teams © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Moore played some special teams coverage during his stint in Baton, Rouge. He lined up and helped in kickoff coverage and was also on the field for kickoff and punt returns.

Moore will be one of many pass-catchers fighting for reps this fall.

