Local radio show gives Hugh Freeze a solid grade

Weeks after the hiring of Hugh Freeze as Auburn's head football coach, many members of the Auburn media are still impressed with what he's done in such a short amount of time.

On The Drive with Bill Cameron on ESPN 106.7, Cameron was joined by Auburn Rivals writer Bryan Matthews. Cameron asked Matthews what he would grade Freeze based on the first few weeks of action as the face of the Auburn football program.

"I'm still in awe of it, with what he's done on the offensive and defensive line," Matthews said. "I mean, we've complained about the offensive line for going on a decade just about. He brought in seven, three or four are going to be starters."

Matthews gave Freeze an A+ grade on how he's started his tenure as Auburn's head coach.

Cameron added the fact that many of the offensive linemen were flips from other major schools only made what he was doing more impressive. Then the addition of Gunner Britton, Avery Jones, and Dillon Wade via the transfer portal will allow AUburn to form a better offensive line in 2023.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch