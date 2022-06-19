Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

The Auburn Tigers needed to add some depth at the EDGE position for the 2022 season. They addressed that need by adding Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg.

The Tigers have two strong starters at EDGE with Derick Hall and Eku Leota but there were a lot of questions regarding who could line up behind them to offer relief or depth throughout the season. There's Dylan Brooks who has a ton of upside but has not been asked to have a role on the field during his first season at Auburn. There's also Joko Willis, a linebacker who will get some reps to offer depth at the position.

After watching some of Western Kentucky's defense from last year and some of Bragg's numbers from 2021, there are some things to note about the Auburn addition.

He lined up almost everywhere

It's clear that Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff like versatility. They get that with Bragg. Though he's most likely to be used as a depth piece at the EDGE rusher position,

According to PFF, Bragg lined up at almost every spot on the defensive front during the 2021 season with the Hilltoppers.

Of his 400 snaps on defense last season, he lined up at outside linebacker for 123 snaps, defensive tackle for 56 snaps, defensive end for 107 snaps, and 111 snaps at lining up outside.

One year of eligibility

Bragg will only have one year of eligibility left and is choosing to spend it on The Plains. It's easy to think that Harsin and the coaching staff promised to use him in the rotation this season.

Areas of concern

Watching a few games from Western Kentucky, Bragg finds himself away from the play more than you'd like. His balance, pad level, and his first step will need improvement to compete at an SEC level this season.

What to like about the addition

His size at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds will be great to have standing up on the EDGE.

According to PFF, he was solid in coverage despite not being asked to do that too often. His coverage grade in 2021 was 72.9. His overall grade last year was 67.1.

