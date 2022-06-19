Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

Skip to main content

Some thoughts on Auburn adding transfer Marcus Bragg

Auburn football adds Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg.

The Auburn Tigers needed to add some depth at the EDGE position for the 2022 season. They addressed that need by adding Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg

The Tigers have two strong starters at EDGE with Derick Hall and Eku Leota but there were a lot of questions regarding who could line up behind them to offer relief or depth throughout the season. There's Dylan Brooks who has a ton of upside but has not been asked to have a role on the field during his first season at Auburn. There's also Joko Willis, a linebacker who will get some reps to offer depth at the position. 

After watching some of Western Kentucky's defense from last year and some of Bragg's numbers from 2021, there are some things to note about the Auburn addition. 

He lined up almost everywhere

It's clear that Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff like versatility. They get that with Bragg. Though he's most likely to be used as a depth piece at the EDGE rusher position, 

According to PFF, Bragg lined up at almost every spot on the defensive front during the 2021 season with the Hilltoppers. 

Of his 400 snaps on defense last season, he lined up at outside linebacker for 123 snaps, defensive tackle for 56 snaps, defensive end for 107 snaps, and 111 snaps at lining up outside. 

One year of eligibility

Bragg will only have one year of eligibility left and is choosing to spend it on The Plains. It's easy to think that Harsin and the coaching staff promised to use him in the rotation this season. 

Areas of concern

Watching a few games from Western Kentucky, Bragg finds himself away from the play more than you'd like. His balance, pad level, and his first step will need improvement to compete at an SEC level this season. 

What to like about the addition

His size at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds will be great to have standing up on the EDGE. 

According to PFF, he was solid in coverage despite not being asked to do that too often. His coverage grade in 2021 was 72.9. His overall grade last year was 67.1. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby4 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn football lands WKU transfer Marcus Bragg

By Andrew Stefaniak4 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia (44) throws in the first inning against the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn loses game one of the College World Series to Ole Miss

By Lindsay Crosby17 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Chase Isbell (43) delivers a pitch in the 5th inning against the Oregon State Beavers during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Three takeaways from Auburn baseball's loss in the College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss in Omaha, will face Stanford Monday

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from Arkansas's win over Stanford

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Sep 24, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Sean White (13) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Auburn Tigers beat the LSU Tigers 18-13. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bo Nix vs Sean White: Who's the better quarterback?

By Lance DaweJun 18, 2022
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Former Auburn baseball player continues dominance in the Big Leagues

By Andrew StefaniakJun 18, 2022