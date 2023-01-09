Skip to main content

Auburn added size and experience to the defensive line over the weekend

With Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson coming to Auburn, they add almost 3,000 snaps of experience to the defensive line.

Auburn's defensive line needed bodies to help build depth going into the transfer portal period. 

The Tigers should feel good about who the potential starters will be with Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris returning for 2023 and Zykevious Walker electing to return from the transfer portal. Jeffrey M'Ba announcing that he was staying was also huge for Auburn. 

Over the weekend, Auburn picked up several transfer commits and a handful of high school pledges. But the pair of defensive linemen, Mosiah Nasili-Kite from Maryland and Lawrence Johnson from Purdue, 

Stat of the Day

Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson bring 2,832 total snaps of experience to Auburn's defensive line. 

What it means

Both Nasili-Kite and Johnson have played substantial snaps in three seasons of action. Johnson has played in five seasons but saw real starting quality snaps in three. 

These types of signings raise the floor of the football team and will be huge for the rotation up front for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. 

Nasili-Kite played 1,220 total snaps at Maryland, including 506 snaps in 2021. 

Johnson added 1,612 total snaps at Purdue, including 621 snaps in 2021. 

While there's a solid chance neither of the players see that many snaps this upcoming season on the Plains, their size and experience add instant depth to a unit that was thin. 

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (34) celebrates a sack on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (not pictured) with defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

