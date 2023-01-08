Skip to main content

Purdue DL Lawrence Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

Auburn adds a lot of experience to the defensive front with Lawrence Johnson's commitment.

The Auburn Tigers get deeper on the defensive front. 

Former Purdue defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson chose the Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers 

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Fort Wayne, Indiana native will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

Johnson's size allows him to line up at different spots along a defensive front. Last year at Purdue, he played 451 snaps on the defensive line, around 400 of those came from the defensive end position. He consistently was asked to line up to battle opposing offensive tackles.  

Last season, he scored a defensive grade of 61.3. His pass-rushing grade was 64.5 and his tackling grade was 66.6.

Lawrence will more than likely be a depth piece for Auburn's front seven behind Jayson Jones, Marcus Harris, Jeffrey M'Ba, and the rest of the defensive line. The signing feels very similar to Auburn adding Morris Joseph Jr. from Memphis  a year ago. 

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
