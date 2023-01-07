Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

The Auburn rushing attack was inconsistent throughout the season, however, following the firing of Bryan Harsin, the run game became the focal point of the offense.

The emergence of Robby Ashford, combined with star running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter helped Auburn to finish the season with a 2-2 record under the interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams.

Ashford, who transferred to Auburn from Oregon in the 2022 off-season, became the starter following an injury to T.J. Finley in the Penn State game and had a tumultuous season and his grade on PFF reflects that.

Stat of the Day:

Robby Ashford finished the season with a 67.4 rushing grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Opponent Rushing Attempts<br> Rushing Yards<br> Touchdowns PFF Grade<br> Mercer 5 68 0 67.5 San Jose State 7 61 0 63.8 Penn State 3 47 0 62.9 Missouri 6 66 1 66.3 LSU 8 25 0 64.0 Georgia 2 58 0 46.8 Ole Miss 6 63 2 60.9 Arkansas 6 102 0 67.5 Mississippi State 10 129 2 66.7 Texas A&M 12 45 0 52.3 Western Kentucky 5 43 0 53.3 Alabama 12 142 2 83.7

What this stat means:

In the grand scheme of the 2022 season, it means nothing, PFF grades don't tell the whole story of the player and his season. Ashford had to deal with the second-worst offensive line in the SEC according to PFF and injuries that he dealt with throughout the season.

These grades do look promising for Ashford and Auburn's future. Under new Head Coach Hugh Freeze, a renowned mobile QB developer, and what looks to be an improved Offensive Line these grades will be used as a floor of what an incredibly talented Ashford should be capable of in the following seasons.

