Skip to main content

Robby Ashford had an average season on the ground

The red-shirt freshman quarterback had an up and down season according to PFF.

The Auburn rushing attack was inconsistent throughout the season, however, following the firing of Bryan Harsin, the run game became the focal point of the offense.

The emergence of Robby Ashford, combined with star running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter helped Auburn to finish the season with a 2-2 record under the interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams. 

Ashford, who transferred to Auburn from Oregon in the 2022 off-season, became the starter following an injury to T.J. Finley in the Penn State game and had a tumultuous season and his grade on PFF reflects that.

Stat of the Day:

Robby Ashford finished the season with a 67.4 rushing grade according to Pro Football Focus.

OpponentRushing Attempts<br>Rushing Yards<br>TouchdownsPFF Grade<br>

Mercer

5

68

0

67.5

San Jose State

7

61

0

63.8

Penn State

3

47

0

62.9

Missouri

6

66

1

66.3

LSU

8

25

0

64.0

Georgia

2

58

0

46.8

Ole Miss

6

63

2

60.9

Arkansas

6

102

0

67.5

Mississippi State

10

129

2

66.7

Texas A&M

12

45

0

52.3

Western Kentucky

5

43

0

53.3

Alabama

12

142

2

83.7

What this stat means:

In the grand scheme of the 2022 season, it means nothing, PFF grades don't tell the whole story of the player and his season. Ashford had to deal with the second-worst offensive line in the SEC according to PFF and injuries that he dealt with throughout the season.

These grades do look promising for Ashford and Auburn's future. Under new Head Coach Hugh Freeze, a renowned mobile QB developer, and what looks to be an improved Offensive Line these grades will be used as a floor of what an incredibly talented Ashford should be capable of in the following seasons.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Purdue DL Lawrence Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Jeff SchmeddingAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced duringAuburn basketball vs Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 7,.2023 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart

By Lindsay Crosby
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Transfer LB DeMario Tolan from LSU commits to Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (22)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball defeats the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
KD Johnson
Basketball

GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
HTBB0555
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s huge win vs. Arkansas

By Jeremy Robuck
Dylan Cardwell
Football

WATCH: Wendell Green finds Dylan Cardwell on the pick-and-roll dunk

By Lance Dawe