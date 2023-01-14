Skip to main content

Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

Hugh Freeze has put together the Auburn Tigers' best transfer portal class ever.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn currently holds onto a top five transfer portal recruiting class in the nation. And Hugh Freeze and his staff are getting some recognition for their work.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports tweeted out a a screen shot of the latest 247Sports transfer portal class rankings and tabbed Florida State (No. 1), Auburn (No. 4), USC (No. 2), LSU (No. 5), Michigan (No. 6) and Oregon (No. 8) as the big winners of the early window.

"Not all Transfer Portal classes are equal," Marcello said. "Take a peek at the average rating of players. Gotta balance quality and quantity. All about context."

Auburn's average commit rating is an even 90.00 - the seventh best average of the top 25 classes.

The Tigers - who have added players at nearly every position of need in the first couple of months in the Hugh Freeze era - are the highest ranked SEC team in the country according to the portal class rankings. The class includes:

Four-star RB Brian Battie (USF)

Four-star LB DeMario Tolan (LSU)

Four-star DL Justin Rogers (Kentucky)

Four-star DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland)

Four-star OT Dillon Wade (Tulsa)

Four-star OL Avery Jones (ECU)

Four-star OT Gunner Britton (WKU)

Four-star TE Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

Three-star EDGE Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt)

Three-star DL Lawrence Johnson (Purdue)

Three-star WR Nick Mardner (Cincinnati)

As of right now, Auburn is looking at a couple of more transfers to add to the class, including a pair of linebackers and a potential quarterback.

Auburn football is climbing back up the mountain.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Hugh Freeze
Football

Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Avery Jones (54) during pregame action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Avery Jones should lead a stronger offensive line in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
Hugh Freeze
Football

Auburn football still has scholarships open for 2023 roster

By Lance Dawe
Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson (6) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson taking visit to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford
Football

Auburn football quarterback depth chart: Unless something changes, Robby Ashford is QB1

By Lance Dawe
Allen Flanigan pregame - Auburn vs Georgia State
Basketball

Zep Jasper: 'It only takes one game to gain confidence'

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against South Florida Bulls safety T-Mac Simpson (33) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn is getting a "matchup nightmare" in Nick Mardner

By Andrew Stefaniak