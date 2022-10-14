Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Ole Miss

Auburn is set to do battle with the number nine team in the country, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Auburn is coming off a loss to Georgia, and Ole Miss is coming off a victory over Vanderbilt.

Part of playing in the SEC is that you are lining up against a great team every Saturday.

Lane Kiffin has the Rebels looking like a team that could compete for the West after a strong start to their 2022 campaign.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Ole Miss on the road in Oxford.

Ole Miss gets after the quarterback © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss has 16 sacks so far this season, meaning they are averaging nearly three sacks a game. Auburn's biggest issue so far this season has been their inability to protect Robby Ashford. If Ole Miss is able to pin their ears back and get after Ashford, this is going to be a long Saturday afternoon for Tiger fans. The Rebels quarterback throws darts © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss has a very talented quarterback in Jaxson Dart. He has 1,358 passing yards and eight touchdowns so far this year. He has thrown his fair share of interceptions this season, most of which have come when he is under pressure. Dart also has 256 yards on the ground this season. He does a great job using his legs to scramble when the pocket collapses. If Auburn can't get any pressure on Dart, he will pick the Tigers apart. Ole Miss has a great rushing attack © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss has two great running backs in, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins. The Rebels run for 242 yards a game and will look to increase that number against a porous Tiger rush defense. Judkins is a true freshman who has leaped onto the scene as one of the best running backs in the SEC. If Auburn can't contain Judkins and Evans, it will be tough for Auburn to pull off the upset. Auburn can't move the ball on the ground Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn only ran for 93 yards against Georgia, which is not a recipe for this team to win a game. Ashford isn't going to sling it for 300 yards every game, so if the Tigers want to win some ball games, they have got to get it going on the ground. Jarquez Hunter has looked outstanding with the ball in his hands this season, while Tank Bigsby has looked lackluster at times. The running game opens up the play-action passing attack, so for Auburn to succeed on the road in Oxford, they will have to move it on the ground. If the Tigers can't move the ball on the ground, it will be tough for this offense to manufacture points. Auburn can't turn the ball over Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss is creating 1.67 turnovers a game. If Auburn wants to go on the road and pull off an upset of one of the best teams in the SEC, they cannot turn the ball over. This Tiger team has turned it over a ton this season, which will need to change this weekend. If Auburn turns the ball over against Ole Miss, it will not be a fun game for Tiger fans to watch.

