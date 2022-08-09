Skip to main content

Two Auburn Football commits land on the SI99

Two Auburn commits land on the preseason SI99.

It's finally here. 

On Tuesday, SI All-American unveiled the preseason SI99—the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2023. 

The Auburn Tigers have two commits on the preseason SI99

Auburn running back commit and Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb is ranked as the 86th prospect per Sports Illustrated. Auburn's latest commitment, EDGE rusher Ashley Williams from Zachary High School is ranked 88th. 

It's been well documented that Auburn's current 2023 class is lacking in numbers but has a ton of quality. Of the six members of the class, two are on the SI99. 

The SI99 made news when future Texas QB Arch Manning was not the top player in the rankings. He debuted at 10 in the SI99. Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore took the top spot. 

Cobb committed to Auburn on July 30th over Clemson and Tennesee. He's ranked as the 5th running back in the SI99. 

Williams originally committed to Nebraska on July 10th and later pulled that decision on July 31. He committed to Auburn on August 3rd. Williams is listed as the 17th-ranked defensive end according to Sports Illustrated. 

These SI99 rankings will stand through the bulk of the 2022 high school football season before a final update in January 2023, just before the rest of the class puts pen to paper on National Signing Day in February.

