Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State

These things could cause trouble for the Tigers against the Nittany Lions.

Auburn has its toughest test of the year so far as the Tigers get set to do battle with the Nittany Lions of Penn State. 

Penn State will be coming to town ranked 22nd in the AP Poll, so it will be Auburn's first ranked test of the year. 

Penn State is 2-0 after squeaking out a win over Purdue on the road, then steamrolling Ohio. 

Penn State's quarterback Sean Clifford has looked great so far this year and will look to knock off an SEC team on the road. 

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Auburn offense can't get it going

TJ Finley rumbles in for a touchdown vs San Jose State.

A lot of this ball game will come down to whose offense can get it done since both Auburn and Penn State have solid defenses. Whether or not this offense will succeed will fall on the shoulders of TJ Finley. He played a great second half against San Jose State, helping the Tigers escape with a victory. If Finley plays badly, the Tigers will not win this ball game. If Finley plays a smart game, manages the game well, and doesn't turn the football over, Auburn has a really good shot of knocking off a ranked opponent.

Offensive line can't get a push

Tank Bigsby celebrates with Tate Johnson after scoring a touchdown against Mercer.

To beat this Penn State team, Auburn will need to run the ball efficiently. The Penn State defensive line will be the biggest and strongest the Tigers have faced so far this year. They will need to find a way to get a push for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. If the Tigers can't get a push, they will not win this football game.

Defensive line can't get to Sean Clifford

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford

One of the biggest weapons for Penn State is their quarterback Clifford. He is just a terrific game manager and has been quarterbacking this Nittany Lion football team for four years, so he understands how to win football games. If you give him time, he will pick you apart so the Auburn defensive line will need to put constant pressure on him all night long. When Clifford is under pressure, he is liable to make a mistake, and the Tigers will need to capitalize on this. It will be a long night if the Tiger defensive line can't put pressure on Clifford. 

Auburn corners struggle against the Penn State wideouts

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley

Against the San Jose State Spartans, the Auburn secondary struggled. Now Auburn will be facing a Penn State team with some veteran wide receivers that are incredibly talented. Penn State has a wideout named Mitchell Tinsley, who was a thousand-yard receiver a season ago. He is a great player, and Auburn will need to pay special attention to him. If the Tigers struggle to defend the Nittany Lion passing attack, it will be a long ball game.

Auburn receivers can't get open

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Against San Jose State, Auburn only had 168 yards through the air. That will not cut it against Penn State. This Auburn team wants to be a run-first team, but to win this game, the receivers need to create separation. Penn State has some great corners, so it will be Auburn's wideouts' toughest test yet. The receivers need to help Finley by getting open so he can be a confident passer. If the wideouts aren't creating much separation, it will be a tough game for the Tigers to win.

Penn State Nittany Lions mascot
