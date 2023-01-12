Skip to main content

Podcast: DeMario Tolan can be elite for Auburn football; Why Hugh Freeze is a great recruiter

Auburn's offseason keeps looking better.

Auburn football landed former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan via the transfer portal. He can now be an elite linebacker for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. His little bit of a sample size at LSU helped beat the Alabama Crimson Tide and Brian Kelly continued to give him high praise.

Auburn football landed and signed quarterback Hank Brown during the early signing period. He was previously committed to Hugh Freeze at Liberty and followed him to Auburn. He adds depth and could be the future for the Auburn Tigers in the quarterback room.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Caroline Fenton of Locked On LSU to discuss DeMario Tolan and the impact that he can have at Auburn. Later, Auburn quarterback Hank Brown joins the show to discuss his path to Auburn and what he could do with the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

