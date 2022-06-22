College football expert predicts Auburn will win every home game in 2022

The Auburn football schedule is brutal but a case can be made that several of their home games are winnable entering the 2022 season.

Jake Crain, the host of Crain and Company, made a bold prediction. He said that Auburn will win every home game this season.

Auburn's home SEC games are Mizzou, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

"Here's what Auburn does," Crain said. "They'll give you hope early. They'll run through Mercer, and beat San Jose State. They'll beat Penn State in week three, They'll beat Missouri, they'll look great against Missouri in week four. That's when you'll start hearing 'Is Auburn a top 15 team?' then Auburn will beat LSU at home. Everybody will think that Bryan Harsin is the greatest thing of all time. Then you know what will happen?"

Crain then made a crashing sound with his voice.

While he predicted Auburn to win every home game in 2022, he also said Auburn would lose every road game this season. That would mean losses against Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama.

Still, if Crain is correct, Auburn would finish the season 8-4 with quality wins over Arkansas, Penn State, and Texas A&M. This would be a much stronger season than almost everyone is predicting for the Auburn Tigers.

