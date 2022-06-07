Zach Calzada looks great throwing the football in offseason workout

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada was unable to be a full participant in spring practice due to having a procedure performed on his non-throwing shoulder this offseason but his passes look crisp and on point based on a few videos that were posted to Twitter on Monday.

The Twitter account Ray Isaac Sniper School is a quarterback coach that is working with Calzada on his delivery. He posted some videos of the quarterback making some passes to his teammates in different drills.

Calzada showed his arm strength in this video with his receiver running an out-breaking route.

In this drill, Calzada is moving his feet and throwing the ball on the run to simulate him leaving the pocket. His delivery looks clean and efficient.

He also worked on some back-shoulder throws to his wide receivers. His passes look accurate from 20 yards away. These outside throws are what Auburn's offense needed more of in 2021. Perhaps this part of the passing game will be more effective in 2022 if Calzada wins the starting quarterback job.

It's still technically an open competition but more and more speculation is driving the narrative that Calzada will beat out TJ Finley and Robby Ashford for the starting job. Reports of Calzada's work ethic aren't going away and seeing these types of throws that could add an outside element to Auburn's passing game this season is hard to look away from.

