Auburn Football Ranked With Fifth-Toughest Schedule Stretch in 2026

The Auburn Tigers have been working quite hard to build a roster that can compete in Golesh’s first year as a head coach of an SEC program. Many believe that the pains of playing in the SEC will be too much for a first-year head coach to handle, and it is, admittedly, not hard to see why.

After all, the Tigers have a stretch in their schedule that CBS Sports ranks among the toughest stretches in the country, and the three-game stretch in question does not even include the Tigers’ annual matchup with Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Ranked fifth by CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford, Auburn’s midseason stretch of Georgia on October 17, LSU on October 24 and Ole Miss on October 31 is certainly one of the more difficult stretches in the league, an idea bolstered by the fact that the Tigers will play the Bulldogs and the Rebels in their respective hometowns, leaving LSU as the only home game in that stretch for the Tigers.

“Welcome to college football's most competitive league, Alex Golesh,” Crawford wrote of the Tigers’ opening matchup in that stretch, an away game against Georgia. “Facing a complete roster on the road is challenging, especially in rivalry mode between the hedges. Playing in Athens means Auburn has to survive an elite defensive front and avoid getting dragged into a possession-by-possession grind where mistakes are magnified, especially at quarterback.”

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the road does not stop or even slow down after they journey to Athens, as they will have to face Lane Kiffin’s new program as well as his old one in back-to-back weeks right after.

“Kiffin's arrival at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rude for the visitors,” Crawford said. “LSU brings skill-position speed and offensive volatility that can turn a game in two drives, forcing Auburn to match explosiveness with a bevy of transfers. After that, Ole Miss and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will stretch Auburn's defense horizontally and vertically. Three weeks, three completely different schematic challenges -- physicality, explosiveness, and tempo -- with no recovery window in between.”

If Alex Golesh wants to prove himself to those doubting his ability to coach at an SEC level, staying close or even taking some wins back to Jordan-Hare in these matchups will be crucial. There has also been a lot of doubt about the Tigers’ new roster, which is largely made up of players who transferred in from USF, so they will enter these games with something extra to prove.

SEC play will be an absolute beast for the Tigers to challenge, but if Golesh can make a statement early on with some key SEC wins, the Tigers’ future will certainly look bright.

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