Former Golesh Superior, Rival SEC Coach Speaks Highly of New Auburn Coach

Though doubts have surrounded Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh ahead of his first season, few have been able to deny his coaching credentials. The Ohio State graduate has coached at a litany of programs over his 23-year coaching career. Still, one stop has always stood out: his time as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Golesh was so good at Tennessee, in fact, that his former head coach, Josh Heupel, sang his praises during the SEC’s spring meetings this past week

“Alex, for a couple of years, there was a big part of our staff when we got him out of Iowa State,” Heupel said. “When you look at the success that he’s had at USF, it’s evident that he’s great at what he does… We have had some great guys that came from inside this thing.”

Additionally, Heupel previewed his first major matchup with his former assistant and offensive coordinator, as the Vols are set to host the Tigers this season. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at a time that has yet to be announced.

“They’ll have a great football team, and we will take whatever comes with it,” Heupel said. “That game will be a lot of fun in Knoxville this year.”

As the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Tennessee, Golesh led the Volunteers to heights they could have only imagined in years prior. If you think I am exaggerating, consider this: under Golesh in 2021, the Volunteers broke eight single-season records.

Those records were not just random one-offs, either; Golesh’s offense broke program records in points, offensive yards, touchdowns, PAT’s made, rushing first downs, fewest interceptions thrown and total passing efficiency.

Unfortunately, Golesh did not break any major records in his second and final season with the Vols in 2022, but he did earn the “consolation prize” of masterminding the No. 1 offense in the country in total points, as the Vols averaged a whopping 46.1 points per game. For reference, last year’s Auburn team averaged 26.8.

So, though the sample size for a Golesh-led SEC offense is small, the accolades in his two seasons in the conference should be proof enough that, at the very least, he knows how to run an offense, despite top-level competition. Plus, if Heupel’s endorsement is to be taken at face value, the Vols are expecting to run into a ‘great’ Auburn team come October.

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