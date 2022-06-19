Skip to main content

Auburn target RB Jeremiah Cobb is set to make a decision soon

Auburn football target Jeremiah Cobb is set to make his choice soon.

The Auburn Tigers hosted Montgomery, AL native Jeremiah Cobb on an official visit this weekend. 

His final official visit will be to see the Tennesee Volunteers next weekend. He told reporters this weekend that he will make his decision shortly after that. Despite not having an official date, he will make his choice soon. 

Cobb told reporters after his visit that he was impressed with what Auburn and Bryan Harsin had to offer. 

“The visit was great,” Cobb told On3 and others. “I had a real fun weekend with the staff and all the coaches. Just hanging out at dinner with Coach Cadillac (Williams) (Trovon Reed) and Coach Harsin and getting to know them not just as coaches, but as men. It was real cool. Me and Coach Cadillac have a real good relationship, especially after this weekend. He loves music. I learned that this weekend. He loves old music, country, R&B .. he loves it all. He got up and did some karaoke the first night at dinner. it was real fun to watch.”

It was also his mother's birthday. The Auburn staff got his mom a cake and they were all able to celebrate together. 

Cobb was not ready to share who his top schools were at the time but it appears that Auburn and Clemson are the current leaders. Two crystal balls have been placed for the Auburn Tigers to win his recruitment. 

