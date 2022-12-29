Skip to main content

WATCH: New Auburn transfer posted a highlight video

Rivaldo Fairweather was filthy at FIU.

New Auburn transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather had a great year at FIU last season. He posted highlights on his personal Twitter and YouTube pages on Thursday. 

He did a lot of damage out of the slot for FIU and could be a weapon for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn offense this season. 

Listed at 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, the big target should instantly enhance Auburn's tight end position and give whoever starts at quarterback for the Tigers in 2023 another big-bodied target that will be easy to find downfield. 

Fairweather was on the field for 476 offensive snaps at FIU last season, including 269 on passing plays. He hauled in 28 catches for 426 yards and three scores. 

Fairweather was at inline tight end on 299 snaps. He was found in the slot on 171 snaps. 

Here's the highlights video that Fairweather shared. It's easy to see how he could make the Auburn offense better in 2023. With size like his, paired with Landen King or Camden Brown, it could present a problem for opposing defenses this upcoming season. 

