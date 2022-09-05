Skip to main content

Comparing TJ Finley and Robby Ashford's QBR

What did the Auburn quarterback ratings look like against Mercer?

Leaving the week one victory over Mercer, the biggest concern going forward is the quarterback battle

Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) is a statistic in which everything the quarterback does in the game is added to give the quarterback a score. The statistics that affect QBR are passing yards, rushing yards, sacks, penalties, completion percentage, and most importantly turnovers. 

Looking at Auburn's two quarterbacks QBR's against Mercer, Robby Ashford had an excellent 97.4 rating while TJ Finley had a subpar 43.5.

To put into perspective how good Ashford's and bad Finley's QBR's were against Mercer, let's look at some other quarterbacks.

Looking at both of the quarterbacks in the Oregon vs. Georgia game, we can get a pretty good idea of how Ashford and Finley fared QBR-wise. 

Bo Nix, who looked abysmal against Georgia, had a 58.9 QBR. Stetson Bennett, who looked fantastic, had a 97.3 QBR.

Ashford's 97.4 QBR led the entire SEC in week one, which topped some great offensive performances like Will Rodgers of Mississippi State (37-of48 passing, 450 yards, five touchdowns) and Bennett (25-of-31 passing, 368 yards, two touchdowns).

While QBR doesn't always tell the whole story, it is another indicator of how good Ashford looked, and how Finley's two interceptions hurt him.

It will be an exciting week tracking the quarterback battle as the team prepares to host San Jose State in week two.

Will Finley remain the starter, or will Ashford take over the job?

