Spencer Sanders picks Ole Miss, Robby Ashford is the guy this spring
Auburn football did not land a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sander picked the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. What does this mean for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers?
Robby Ashford should be the guy this Spring. Auburn basketball got the win against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night. Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers find a way to keep getting better during SEC play. On today's Auburn Daily Show, Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, and speculation.
