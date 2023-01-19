Spencer Sanders picks Ole Miss, Robby Ashford is the guy this spring

Auburn football did not land a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sander picked the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. What does this mean for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers?

Robby Ashford should be the guy this Spring. Auburn basketball got the win against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night. Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers find a way to keep getting better during SEC play. On today's Auburn Daily Show, Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, and speculation.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

asd

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch