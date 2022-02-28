A look at Auburn's wide receiver position before spring practice

Here is the case for every Auburn wide receiver on roster.

The Tigers' wide receiver room has been struggling for a couple of seasons now.

Since the departure of Seth Williams, Eli Stove, and Anthony Schwartz, the receiver room has struggled with consistency. Drops and lack of focus were major issues last season, leading to the firing of receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into the season.

Now, Auburn enters 2022 with even less than they did in 2021, with lead receiver Kobe Hudson as well as Ja'Varrius Johnson (who may end up returning.

Here is a look at every receiver on Auburn's roster that could make a case for a starting job as we head into spring practice.

Shedrick Jackson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Senior Why they could start: Jackson is one of the few receivers that returns with legitimate experience. In fact, He's the only returning receiver that had over 100 yards in 2021. He will start. Why they won't start: Jackson will start barring major injury. Malcom Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Year: Sophomore Why they could start: Auburn is extremely thin at receiver in terms of experience, which Bryan Harsin seems to value. Johnson may get his shot based off of that alone. Why they won't start: Auburn has other options are receiver that could blossom. The Tigers could also get a receiver in the portal the could push Johnson out of contention for a starting role. Tar'Varish Dawson © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Year: Sophomore Why they could start: Dawson provides incredible speed and shiftiness that could earn himself time as Auburn's primary slot guy. Why they won't start: If Ja'Varrius Johnson returns, Dawson could be relegated to be a backup in 2022. There are a couple of other receivers that are of similar mold that could beat out Dawson for time as well. Ze'Vian Capers © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Junior Why they could start: Capers provides great size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) that could be useful for the Tigers this season. He also is one of the few upperclassmen on roster. Why they won't start: This coaching staff does not seem to believe in him, considering he got next to no playing time last season despite the Tigers' lack of weapons. JJ Evans © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Redshirt Sophomore Why they could start: Evans has a nice combination of speed and size that, once again, the Tigers desperately need. It's confusing that Evans has made it this far into his collegiate career as a former four-star prospect (No. 5 player in Alabama in 2019) without seeing the field once. Why they won't start: Evans is yet another receiver that the coaching staff seems to have little to no faith in, playing no snaps in 2021 even though Auburn was needing some guys to step up. Omari Kelley © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Freshman Why they could start: Auburn is thin, and if Kelley has a good spring, he could be in contention for legitimate playing time. Why they won't start: Harsin seems to be against playing freshman unless absolutely necessary. Jay Fair © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Freshman Why they could start: Speed. Fair averaged 19.4 yards per catch as a senior in high school. He has big play potential and could immediately contribute this season. Why they won't start: Size may be a bit of a concern (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), including Harsin's aforementioned position towards freshman. Camden Brown © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Year: Freshman Why they could start: Solid deep threat in high school that is working on his physicality. According to scouts, he's a vertical guy that can get jump balls. Brown could step in as an outside option for Auburn . Why they won't start: Brown has vertical speed, but needs to work on his route tree, becoming more fluid when it comes to breaking routes.

