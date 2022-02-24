A Look ahead to the Auburn TE room before Spring Practice

Auburn’s tight ends coach Brad Bedell has one of the deepest and best TE rooms that Auburn has ever had in just his second season on the plains.

This Auburn tight end room may be one of the best groups on the team this year and will hopefully be used as it should, in not just the passing game but run blocking and different sets and formations as well.

Let's take a look at this deep Auburn tight end room.

John Samuel Shenker (Super Senior) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Why will he start? Shenker’s decision to come back for his super senior season was a huge one for the Auburn football team. He is now a two-year returning starter with invaluable experience at the position. Shenker broke the Auburn tight end single-season records for both receptions (33) and receiving yards (413) in 2021. What to expect from him? I would expect to see Shenker be a huge part of the passing game next year, especially with the lack of depth at wide receiver. He has a chance to re-write the record books that he set just last year. I’d also love to see Shenker take on a larger leadership role on this year's team while being a super senior and one of the older guys on the team. Luke Deal (Redshirt Junior) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Why could he start? Deal provided a great balance of run blocking and short route pass-catching last year and has gotten better and better through his three years with the Tigers. With Shenker back, a huge pass-catching role may be out for Deal but continuing to increase and get better at his role of run blocking and short route pass-catching and check-downs this upcoming season. What to expect from him? I expect Deal to be used in about the same role as he was last year. Maybe we could see more downfield looks in this offense for him but I expect him to be used really well at run blocking and short passes. Tyler Fromm (Junior) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Why he could start? Just like Deal, Fromm was used last year in the run blocking. Fromm had a little less of a role in the short passing game in 2021 but was used in more downfield action than Deal had. What to expect from him? I expect Fromm to be used very similarly to how he was used last year. Very involved and getting most of his snaps in the run game blocking in either an H-back position or the TE spot. But would also enjoy seeing him getting more involved in the passing game as well.

Landen King (Sophomore)

How could he start?

King, who was a true freshman last year, showed incredible promise toward the end of the season. He recorded five receptions for 59 yards in his freshman campaign. Including the insane onehanded grab touchdown in OT of the Iron Bowl. I really hope to see the big and young TE get way more involved in routes and the passing game this upcoming year.

What to expect from him?

The bigger the role for King this year, the better. I would love to see him get some slot formation looks maybe as a slot receiver to go out for intermediate passes, especially over the middle, a lot like the route on his touchdown catch in the Iron Bowl.

Brandon Frazier (Junior)

How does he fit?

The huge 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end Brandon Frazier, who hasn’t seen much action as an Auburn Tiger, may end up being a situational fit due to his size and ability. Frazier brings offensive lineman-type size to the tight end room. The possibility of basically having another offensive lineman and good run blocker lined up at tight end could be huge for this offense and the run game and pass protection.

Micah Riley-Ducker (Freshman)

How does he fit?

The 3-star, number 19 tight end in the class of 2022, Riley-Ducker is just another great addition to this already deep tight end room. Riley-Ducker is another guy that brings great size at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds as a freshman but also brings a certain pass-catching ability that can't be hidden. I would love to see him get lots of looks in spring practice to see where he fits the best.

This position group is as deep and talented and experienced as they come. Auburn could see an even larger role for this unit in 2022.

