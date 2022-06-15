Auburn football in top eight for offensive tackle Stanton Ramil

For the last few weeks, the Auburn football coaches have been working hard on the recruiting trail.

One player, the coaches, have been recruiting hard is Stanton Ramil. He is a 6'7 310, pound offensive tackle from Alabaster, Alabama. He is a four-star recruit ranked 193rd overall in the class of 2023 recruiting class.

Ramil recently put out a list of his top eight schools, which included Auburn. The other schools listed were Tennessee, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, North Carolina, Pitt, and Clemson.

Offensive tackle is a position of need for the Tigers, so adding Ramil to the recruiting class would help fill a hole.

Ramil has already been to the Plains once for an unofficial visit, so the coaching staff will now try to get him back for an official visit.

Ramil has already picked up a crystal ball prediction to choose Auburn. This is a good sign because it shows people think he will play his college ball at Auburn.

Here are 247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna's thoughts on Ramil as a player.

Unverified at 6-foot-7 and 310-pounds, appears to possess ideal size for his position. Will need to see live get a better feel for body type and growth potential. Possesses above average athleticism at the left tackle position. Displays above average knee bend and hip flexibility. Functional athlete that maintains adequate foot and body quickness in his pass set. Demonstrates above average play strength as both a run and pass blocker. Shows the ability to anchor and redirect. Appears to have the ability to move defenders off the line of scrimmage. Wins with length and leverage. Plays with a good feel and understanding of the tackle position. Above average athlete with ideal length, could see transitioning to right tackle at the next level as it would be more advantageous to his skill set. Projects as an above average multi-year starter at a Power Five program with the ability to outperform his projection.

Ramil has yet to set a commitment date, but putting out his top eight schools shows he is getting close to one.

He would be a massive addition to the class of 2023 class for the Tigers, and you can expect offensive line Coach Will Friend and Coach Harsin to continue to recruit him hard.

Here is a video highlighting Ramil's ability to set the edge and pass block.

