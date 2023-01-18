Skip to main content

Auburn director of player personnel Steven Ruzic hired as GM at Indiana

Ruzic has become one of the youngest general managers in college football.
Former Auburn director of player personnel Steven Ruzic is set to be hired as the general manager at Indiana, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Ruzic, who previously worked as director of recruiting communications at Minnesota (2019-21), head recruiting specialist at Ole Miss (2018-19), and assistant director of recruiting at UT Chattanooga (2017-18), will become one of the youngest general managers in all of college football.

He was masterful at UNC and Minnesota, helping the two programs elevate their recruiting and bring in their best classes of the past decade. Underneath his guidance, the Golden Gophers had two top-40 recruiting classes, including a No. 28 class - Minnesota's best class since 2009.

Auburn hired Ruzic in January of 2022 after eight months at North Carolina as an assistant director of player personnel. The Tar Heels finished with a top 10 class in 2022.

Ruzic was in the midst of helping the Tigers rebuild following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, and the staff is off to a phenomenal start - they've moved inside the top half of the SEC's recruiting rankings after sitting in dead last for most of the season.

By Lance Dawe
