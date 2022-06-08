Skip to main content

Pro Football Focus ranks Tank Bigsby as a top-five running back

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby is among the elite backs in college football.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was ranked in the top-five college backs when it comes to the NFL Draft. 

In PFF's list "Early Top 5 2023 NFL Draft RBs," Bigsby was ranked fourth of all backs in college football. 

Ahead of him were Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Texas A&M, Devon Achane, and Ole Miss running back Zach Evans. Coming in at fifth was Syracuse standout Sean Tucker. 

PFF has been high on Bigsby since he was a freshman. The rating service has seen Bigsby as a star back from day one and has been impressed with his ability to create his own yards despite being in a tough situation offensively. 

His run protection has been inconsistent at best and the lack of a threat of a passing game has allowed defenders to key in on Bigsby close to the line of scrimmage. 

Bigsby has reportedly taken on a leadership role this offseason in workouts. There were also reports that he may leave Auburn and enter the transfer portal after last season but decided to stay at Auburn and play what many believe will be his final year of college football with Bryan Harsin and the Tigers. 

Bigsby led Auburn in offensive rating according to PFF with a grade of 81.8. 

Robinson scored an 86.7 offensive rating. Achane scored a 90.3.

Evans scored an 85.0 with TCU last season before transferring to Ole Miss. 

Tucker scored an 81.1. 

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

By Zac Blackerby44 seconds ago

By Zac Blackerby44 seconds ago
