Tank Bigsby is special for Auburn Football

Tank Bigsby is an outstanding running back.

The Auburn back will be a name to watch on virtually every pre-season list over the next few months leading up to the 2023 college football season.

His numbers aren't anything that blows you away though. Between battling some bangs and bruises, lack of touches throughout some stretches of competition, and a below-average offensive line when it comes to run blocking, the analytics still love the type of production that Bigsby brings to the Auburn offense.

PFF tweeted out the following on Saturday.

"Tank Bigsby has 57 runs of 10+ yards since 2020... 2nd among SEC RBs"

When taking into account the situation that he's been put in, that is a ridiculous number of runs for over 10 yards.

It's easy to assume that trend will continue this season even though Auburn's offensive line remains a question for this squad. Many believe the offensive line can take a step forward and if they do, Bigsby could put together a special season in what many believe will be his last at Auburn before entering his name in the NFL Draft.

Bigsby led all of Auburn's offensive players last year in PFF offensive grades with an 81.8. Interestingly enough, Auburn's number two running back Jarquez Hunter was second on the team with an 80.9 offensive grade.

Bigsby led Auburn's offensive players in 2020 as well with a score of 84.1.

