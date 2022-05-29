Tank Bigsby is special for Auburn Football

Skip to main content

This tweet from PFF shows how special Tank Bigsby is for Auburn Football

Tank Bigsby is a special player for Auburn football.

Tank Bigsby is an outstanding running back. 

The Auburn back will be a name to watch on virtually every pre-season list over the next few months leading up to the 2023 college football season. 

His numbers aren't anything that blows you away though. Between battling some bangs and bruises, lack of touches throughout some stretches of competition, and a below-average offensive line when it comes to run blocking, the analytics still love the type of production that Bigsby brings to the Auburn offense. 

PFF tweeted out the following on Saturday.

"Tank Bigsby has 57 runs of 10+ yards since 2020... 2nd among SEC RBs"

When taking into account the situation that he's been put in, that is a ridiculous number of runs for over 10 yards. 

It's easy to assume that trend will continue this season even though Auburn's offensive line remains a question for this squad. Many believe the offensive line can take a step forward and if they do, Bigsby could put together a special season in what many believe will be his last at Auburn before entering his name in the NFL Draft. 

Bigsby led all of Auburn's offensive players last year in PFF offensive grades with an 81.8. Interestingly enough, Auburn's number two running back Jarquez Hunter was second on the team with an 80.9 offensive grade. 

Bigsby led Auburn's offensive players in 2020 as well with a score of 84.1. 

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Tank Bigsby (4) scores a touchdown Saturday.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03

Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
