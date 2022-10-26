Skip to main content

Auburn wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson plans to enter the transfer portal

Dawson is the second Tigers' receiver with plans to enter the portal in the last 24 hours.
Auburn wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson is planning on entering the transfer portal, per sources.

Dawson, a former four-star receiver out of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was a speedster in high school and projected out long-term as one of Auburn's go-to slot players.

The hype really started to build around him following Auburn's spring practices - In the A-Day scrimmage open to the public, Dawson was force-fed the football multiple times in several different ways. He was tabbed as a versatile, fast receiver by the coaching staff, and they backed it up - he got touches on an end around, a screen pass, and a few deep shots.

"He might be the most improved young player on the entire offense," Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said of Dawson back in the spring.

Apparently not improved enough to get more than 42 snaps this year.

Dawson appeared in four games this season (Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, LSU) and recorded a statistic in two: one catch and one rush attempt each against the Bears and the Spartans. In total... two receptions for 30 yards and two rush attempts for 10 yards.

Most will likely remember Dawson for being the receiver that was overthrown for a potential game-winning touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl. It was one of his five snaps that he received in 2021 (snap counts per Pro Football Focus).

With how thin Auburn's roster projects to be in 2023, a loss of a young, fast (four-star) receiver (which the Tigers do not possess very many of) is difficult to spin in a positive way.

Tar'Varish is the second receiver to leave the program in the last 24 hours after flex wideout Landen King announced he was entering the portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Harsin & Co. are struggling to keep this thing above water level right now.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) goes up to make the grab across the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
