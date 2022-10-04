Skip to main content

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses the Tigers second half collapse

Auburn football looks to bounce back after tough second half.

Auburn has been a fast starting team through five games in the 2022 season. However, the second half has left something to be desired for the Tigers' offense. 

Veteran TE John Samuel Shenker spoke on said difficulties today on the Locked On Auburn Podcast.

Shenker mentions that it has been "the tale of tape lately" in referring to the second half struggles. The Tigers' offense has been less than stellar after halftime, mustering only total 37 points in the second halves of games this season, and zero points in the second half of their last two matchups.

"I think a big piece of it was that fumble for a touchdown of LSU's. And I thought that took some the steam out of the guys, it didn't allow us to really catch our breath until halftime because they scored again right before half. That's just been the tale of the tape lately, is just finishing games in the second half, because we get out to a great start normally, which is awesome. And you want that. But it's also about playing a full four quarters, and going into this week that's what we have to do to win this game (at Georgia), is just play a full four quarters."

Shenker and the Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. The first test on the road this season will also be Robby Ashford's first road start as a collegiate quarterback.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) gets tackled after gaining first down yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses the Tigers second half collapse

By Jack Singley
Anders Carlson kicks off vs Penn State.
Football

Could we see Alex McPherson kick this weekend against Georgia?

By Lance Dawe
Sep 9, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Austin Bryant (7) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the third quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How the last six road debuts have gone for Auburn starting quarterbacks

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford looks downfield against the Missouri defense.
Football

Auburn veteran is impressed with Robby Ashford

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: How Eku Leota's injury could impact Auburn football, Bryan Harsin

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did former Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler fare in their first NBA preseason game?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota likely out for the remainder of the season

By Jack Singley
Eku Leota vs Missouri.
Football

Week six Auburn football depth chart: Defensive rotation after huge loss

By Lance Dawe