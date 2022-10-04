Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses the Tigers second half collapse

Auburn has been a fast starting team through five games in the 2022 season. However, the second half has left something to be desired for the Tigers' offense.

Veteran TE John Samuel Shenker spoke on said difficulties today on the Locked On Auburn Podcast.

Shenker mentions that it has been "the tale of tape lately" in referring to the second half struggles. The Tigers' offense has been less than stellar after halftime, mustering only total 37 points in the second halves of games this season, and zero points in the second half of their last two matchups.

"I think a big piece of it was that fumble for a touchdown of LSU's. And I thought that took some the steam out of the guys, it didn't allow us to really catch our breath until halftime because they scored again right before half. That's just been the tale of the tape lately, is just finishing games in the second half, because we get out to a great start normally, which is awesome. And you want that. But it's also about playing a full four quarters, and going into this week that's what we have to do to win this game (at Georgia), is just play a full four quarters."

Shenker and the Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. The first test on the road this season will also be Robby Ashford's first road start as a collegiate quarterback.

